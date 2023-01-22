Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: NMC urges medical colleges to give ‘wide publicity for PPC 2023’

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The event will be held on January 27 at Talkatora stadium (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/ File)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: As Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has requested all medical colleges to “give wide publicity for the programme and make necessary arrangements for viewing the programme.”

According to the official notice, the NMC was asked to do so by the Ministry of Education on January 10.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi launches masterclass for students to tackle stress

Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised the dates for session 1 of Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2023. One of the reasons to revise the date for the exam held on January 27 to February 1 was Pariksha Pe Charcha. “There may be some students who are enrolled in that too, and we wanted to avoid any clash,” NTA chief Vineet Joshi told indianexpress.com.

Around 1200 students will be participating in the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha programme which will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. The Ministry of Education will be airing the live programme on their official social media accounts and MyGov.in.