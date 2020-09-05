PM Modi on Teachers’ Day 2020: ‘Grateful for their contribution to shaping minds, building nation’

Teachers day is celebrated on September 5 in India (Representational image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday wished teachers across India on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, and expressed his gratitude to them. Tweeting with #OurTeachersOurHeros, the Prime Minister wrote, “We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.”

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal released a video message on the occasion. He urged students to thank their teachers and parents, who he said were the first teachers of a child. He said in the Indian culture, teachers are the most respectable, hence “I bow to the teachers and congratulate them.”

President of India Ramnath Kovind will be conferring awards to 47 teachers for their special efforts. The two teachers who will be awarded in the special category include Sant Jumar Sahni, who made a once deserted school in Bihar one of the best in the state, and Sudha Joshi from Gujarat who brought visually-impaired students back to mainstream education. Read about their stories here

India celebrates Teachers’ Day ahead of the world to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first vice-president and second president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. For most of his life, Radhakrishnan was a scholar and an academician. Known for his comparative eastern and western philosophy, he had advocated a lot for teachers and quality education. “The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature,” he once said.

UNESCO will celebrate World Teachers’ Day on October 5 with the theme, ‘Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future’.

