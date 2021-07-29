PM Modi on NEP 2020 LIVE Updates: Modi addresses stakeholders in education, skill development domain

Modi will address stakeholders at 4:30 pm today and will launch multiple initiatives in the education sector aligning with the NEP 2020. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

PM Modi address to the nation today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development to mark one year of the National Education Policy 2020. On Thursday, Modi launched the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) today.

Modi launched multiple initiatives in the education sector, including the academic bank of credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education besides first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalisation of higher education.

The list of initiatives launched today also includes Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.

The NEP proposed sweeping changes, including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the MPhil programme.