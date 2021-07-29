PM Modi on NEP 2020 LIVE Updates: Modi addresses stakeholders in education, skill development domain

PM Modi address to the nation today Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address policymakers in the domain of education and skill development to mark one year of the National Education Policy 2020. On Thursday, Modi launched the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF) today.
Modi launched multiple initiatives in the education sector, including the academic bank of credit that will provide multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education besides first-year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalisation of higher education.
The list of initiatives launched today also includes Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.
The NEP proposed sweeping changes, including opening up of Indian higher education to foreign universities, dismantling of the UGC and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the introduction of a four-year multidisciplinary undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, and discontinuation of the MPhil programme.
"Our government has taken a landmark decision for providing 27% reservation for OBCs and 10% reservation for economically weaker section in the All India Quota Scheme for undergraduate and postgraduate medical/dental courses from the current academic year," tweeted Modi.
"So, just think if such talented youths get proper atmosphere to express themselves fully, they can do wonders," says Modi, adding that NEP can provide them such infrastructure, atmosphere," says Modi.
"Indian youths from remote villages are making country proud in many sectors such as sports, robotics, machine-learning etc," says Modi
"With NEP completing one year, I congratulate all the citizens, especially the students," says PM Modi
PM Modi launches Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.
nion Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Thursday called for reiterating the resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. As the new National Education Policy (NEP) completes one year Thursday, Pradhan tweeted, "On 1 year of NEP2020, let us reiterate our resolve to make education holistic, affordable, accessible and equitable. Let us work together to realise the aspirations of a 21st-century #AatmanirbharBharat and to make India a vibrant knowledge economy. --PTI