scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

PM Modi meets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Modi also talked about the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art & culture as a career, research & innovation, spirituality, among others.

PM Modi met the PMRBP awardeesModi talked about the issue of mental health and problems faced by children. (image source: @narendramodi)
Listen to this article
PM Modi meets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday interacted with the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). The interaction took place at the PM’s residence,  7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the early hours of Tuesday.

Read |President Murmu confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 to 11 children

PM Modi first presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis. This was followed by  a group interaction, in which the children were provided with an opportunity to ask questions from the PM about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics.

“Prime Minister suggested the awardees to start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life. Discussing the issue of mental health and problems faced by children, he talked about tackling stigma around the issue and the important role of family in tackling such issues,” the official release stated.

Also read |Pariksha Pe Charcha registrations increase by 15 lakh; over 38 lakh registered

During this interaction, Modi also talked about the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art & culture as a career, research & innovation, spirituality, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

The awardees, belonging to 11 States and UTs, include 6 boys and 5 girls, namely: Aadithya Suresh, M. Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 12:51 IST
Next Story

Bhupesh Baghel: ‘Central agencies now have no work in Maharashtra … It’s Ram Rajya and actors have stopped consuming cannabis’

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close