PM Modi meets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday interacted with the awardees of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP). The interaction took place at the PM’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in the early hours of Tuesday.

PM Modi first presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis. This was followed by a group interaction, in which the children were provided with an opportunity to ask questions from the PM about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics.

Proud of Aadithya Suresh, who has shown remarkable resilience. He was diagnosed with a bone disorder but he is not one to have a low morale. He pursued singing and is now a talented singer. He has performed in over 500 programmes. pic.twitter.com/hyMmBMA1tf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2023

“Prime Minister suggested the awardees to start by solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life. Discussing the issue of mental health and problems faced by children, he talked about tackling stigma around the issue and the important role of family in tackling such issues,” the official release stated.

During this interaction, Modi also talked about the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art & culture as a career, research & innovation, spirituality, among others.

The awardees, belonging to 11 States and UTs, include 6 boys and 5 girls, namely: Aadithya Suresh, M. Gauravi Reddy, Shreya Bhattacharjee, Sambhab Mishra, Rohan Ramchandra Bahir, Aditya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rishi Shiv Prasanna, Anoushka Jolly, Hanaya Nisar, Kolagatla Alana Meenakshi and Shauryajit Ranjitkumar Khaire.