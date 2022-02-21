Union Education Budget 2022 Webinar LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins webinar on this year’s education budget

PM Modi To Address Education Ministry Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a webinar on the Union Education Budget 2022-23 today i.e February 21. The webinar will commence at 11 am and is organised by the Ministry of Education. It will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness the participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts.
Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams.
The themes identified for the webinar are:
1. Digital University: Making World-Class Higher Education Accessible for All
2. The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling
3. Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner
4. India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design
5. Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage
6. Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City
7. Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC
The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.
"At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector," tweeted Narendra Modi today.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the digital university will impart lessons in all regional languages creating a network of ‘hub and spoke’. The university will work with the other central universities in the country to provide the required digital infrastructure and training.
“The proposal to roll out e-passports is a welcoming gesture as it will enable a seamless experience for the travelling population, especially the large section of students flying abroad for their studies. Extended tax benefits for startups announced in the budget will further boost the ecosystem and drive the economy’s growth,” said Vaibhav Singh, Co-founder, Leap Scholar emphasized.
The allocation under the digital India e-learning programme, which includes the PM e-Vidya scheme, has been reduced to Rs 421.01 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 645.61 crore in 2021-22.
This year, the budgetary allocation for teacher training and adult education has drastically reduced from Rs 250 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 127 crore in 2022-23. Moreover, in 2011, the education budget was 11.4 per cent of the total budget, which came down to a low of 10.2 per cent in 2016-17. In 2020-21, it was 10.4 per cent.