Union Education Budget 2022 Webinar LIVE Updates: PM Modi begins webinar on this year’s education budget

Union Education Budget LIVE News: PM Narendra Modi will address the plenary session on education at 11 am today. File.

PM Modi To Address Education Ministry Webinar On Budget 2022 Implementation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a webinar on the Union Education Budget 2022-23 today i.e February 21. The webinar will commence at 11 am and is organised by the Ministry of Education. It will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness the participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts.

Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams.

The themes identified for the webinar are:

1. Digital University: Making World-Class Higher Education Accessible for All

2. The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling

3. Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner

4. India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design

5. Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage

6. Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City

7. Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.