PM Modi launches SAFAL, AI for All initiatives; aims at training 1 million in Artificial Intelligence

SAFAL will be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in grades 3, 5, and 8. (File)

To commemorate the first anniversary of National Education Policy 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday launched SAFAL (Structured assessment for analysing learning), and ‘AI For All’ joint initiative in collaboration with the CBSE.

SAFAL is a competency-based assessment for grades 3, 5, and 8 introduced by CBSE. It will be used to assess the progress of foundational skills and basic learning outcomes/competencies among students. As a diagnostic assessment, it will provide developmental feedback to schools and teachers to improve teaching-learning without additional examination pressure on students.

SAFAL will be conducted on a pilot basis in CBSE schools for students in grades 3, 5, and 8 during the academic year 2021-22, in key curricular areas of language, mathematics, and EVS/science. CBSE has invited affiliated schools to participate in SAFAL 2021-22.

On the other hand, ‘AI For All’ initiative has been launched with the purpose of creating a basic understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) for every citizen in the country. This programme is driven by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education, and Intel India.

AI For All is a 4-hour, self-paced, micro-learning programme which as applicable to a student, a stay-at-home parent as it is to a professional in any field or even a senior citizen. It is divided into two sections – AI Awareness (1.5 hours) and AI Appreciation (2.5 hours). It aims to introduce artificial intelligence to one million citizens in its first year.

To ensure inclusive access, it is available in 11 different vernacular languages for anyone with digital access. The content is also compatible with various talkback applications to make it accessible for visually impaired people.