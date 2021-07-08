scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
PM Modi interacts with newly-appointed education minister and directors of IITs, IISc

Along with Dharmendra Pradhan, directors of premier technical institutes also joined the video conference on Thursday.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2021 1:27:31 pm
education ministry, cabinet reshuffle, Dharmendra PradhanDharmendra Pradhan will soon assume charge as the Union Education Minister. File.

After the cabinet reshuffling on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with the newly-appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through view conferencing. Directors of premier technical institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, were also a part of the video conference.

Read | NTA postpones NEET-UG 2021, exam date to be announced after consultation with stakeholders

Right after Pradhan’s appointment as the new education minister, aspirants took to social media platforms seeking information on NEET UG 2021 date and its application status. Students have requested the minister to announce the decision regarding NEET 2021 as soon as possible.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday announced the fresh exam dates for JEE (Main) April and May sessions 2021. The April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2. The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

