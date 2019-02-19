PM Modi inaugurates supercomputer ‘Param Shivay’ at IIT-BHU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated ‘Param Shivay’ Supercomputer of 833 teraflop capacity built at the cost of Rs 32.5 crore under the National Super Computing Mission at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Banaras Hindu University (BHU). A postal stamp and postal stamp album were also released by the PM on the centenary year of the institute.

Advertising

Scientists, teachers and research students, government research laboratories in adjacent engineering colleges to IIT-BHU can avail benefits of the projects. About 40 per cent computer power will be used by the students of Navodaya Vidyalaya.

The problems of common man related to relevant social issues such as irrigation schemes, traffic management, health, an affordable drug will also be taken care of with this supercomputer centre, claims the institute.

The ‘Param Shivay’ will include 1 peta byte secondary storage and appropriate open source system and application software suite using 223 processor nodes, 384 GB per node DDR4 RAM, parallel file system, including CPU and GPU.

India’s first supercomputer called PARAM 8000 was launched in 1991.

Advertising

At present, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology has Pratyush, National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting has Mihir and IISc has SERC-Cray as supercomputers in India.