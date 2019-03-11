PM Modi inaugurates Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology at Noida

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, March 9. “The institute will provide modern amenities for research scholars and students from India and all over the world,” said PM Modi after inaugurating it.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that Noida has been completely transformed. Noida is now known for development and creating employment opportunities for the youth. He added that Noida is being developed as the Make in India hub of the nation. In this context, Prime Minister mentioned about the presence of various electronic companies in Noida, including the world’s largest mobile factory.

The Prime Minister said that the country’s biggest airport is being built in Jewar, in Uttar Pradesh. Once completed, Jewar airport will not only bring ease of living but also will be economically beneficial to Uttar Pradesh. PM also said that a new India is being created.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology

The state-of-the-art institute, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 289 crore is spread over 25 acres. The 3 star ultra modern green building of the Institute is equipped with all latest technologies.

The Institute comprises of an auditorium with seating capacity of 1000 people, an open air theatre and an Archaeological Museum. The Institute of Archaeology (IA) is an academic wing of ASI under the Ministry of Culture. In the Institute , the students are provided with a supportive, enthusiastic and challenging academic atmosphere which enables them to achieve their full potential in the field of Archaeology.