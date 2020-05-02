PM Modi holds education sector review meeting, focus to make India ‘global knowledge power’

PM Modi while addressing the review meeting (Source: Twitter/ DrRPNishank) PM Modi while addressing the review meeting (Source: Twitter/ DrRPNishank)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday deliberated on the reforms required in the education sector, including the National Education Policy(NEP). In a review meeting of the education sector on Friday, special emphasis was given on the ‘use of technology in the education sector’, an official statement from the government informed. It was discussed to improve the learning outcomes with the use of technology, including online classes, education portal, and class-wise broadcast on dedicated education channels.

As thousands of students have reportedly missed out on education even as institutes are providing digital classes during the lockdown, the review meeting also focussed on “bringing uniformity in education” and providing “universal access to quality education”. Use of low-end technology including TV channels, radio, podcasts, etc, to reach such students was also discussed.

It was decided to usher in education reforms to create a vibrant knowledge society by ensuring higher quality education to all thereby making India a ‘Global knowledge Super Power’.

Read| Here’s how Indian universities will function post-lockdown

For this, it was discussed to reform higher education and bring it at par with the highest global standards. Providing education which is “effective, inclusive, contemporary rooted in the Indian culture and ethos” was another point of discussion among the PM and the HRD minister, as per the official statement.

Overall, the emphasis was given on early childhood care and education, foundational literacy, and numeracy, adapting contemporary pedagogy, preserving the cultural and linguistic diversity of India with a special focus on early vocationalisation of education. Improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi-linguistic, 21st century skills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc, as per the statement issued to press.

To achieve all these goals and to ensure efficient educational governance extensive use of technology including Artificial Intelligence will be promoted, it added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd