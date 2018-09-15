PM Modi’s ‘Exam Warriors’ released in Urdu

Organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre, the launch event was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the presence of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, actors Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali. (Image source: twitter.com/PrakashJavdekar) Organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre, the launch event was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the presence of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, actors Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali. (Image source: twitter.com/PrakashJavdekar)

Already published in 14 languages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book “Exam Warriors” was released on Saturday in Urdu in New Delhi. Organised by the India Islamic Cultural Centre, the launch event was held at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in the presence of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, actors Rishi Kapoor and Annu Kapoor and producer-director-writer Muzaffar Ali.

The book is a compilation of 25 mantras where the PM advises parents and students on ways to deal with examination-related stress. “Exam Warriors” was first released in February by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Javadekar just a few days before the commencement of CBSE board exams.

“This book could not have been written by anyone else other than the prime minister and its aim would have remained incomplete if it had not been published in Urdu. While the natural language of India in many ways is Hindi, it is in Urdu that it finds the influence of Ganga-Yamuna ‘tehzeeb’. It cannot be found in any other language,” said Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh in chaste Urdu.

Naqvi said the book was a message that children should be carried along towards the path of development of the nation. “There are people in this audience who love Urdu both as a language and as a courtesy. This book will be printed in Arabic too,” he said.

Actor Annu Kapoor said that Urdu should not be associated with any community and should be seen as an Indian language. He told students to study for themselves and not run after a degree or for a job. Javadekar said PM Modi was the only leader of the world who had written a book for school children at a time when most politicians would be only concerned with elections and constituencies.

“There is a hidden teacher in him…he has ensured that the education of poor children does not suffer. Today, the subsidy for them is Rs 2,200 crore. This book is not a deal for votes. It is his way of telling students to not take stress during exams, his way of telling parents not to pressure their children. He is a hands-on PM,” the HRD Minister said.

In the book, the prime minister has also talked about the benefits of yoga and the importance of the quality of sleep required for students to beat examination stress.

The ministers also asked the publishers to keep the price of the book nominal so that everyone could afford to buy it. Presently, the book costs anywhere between Rs 63-Rs 100. Actor Rishi Kapoor, who was the only one among those present to concede his unfamiliarity with the language, said he had picked up bits and pieces of the language while doing films.

“We speak in English at home and I was convent educated. In fact, when I saw ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ as a little boy I could hardly understand most of the dialogues spoken in it,” the actor said. “In our family, we were all exam worriers, worrying about the results of our exams. You all are lucky that you have a PM who has written a book like this for all of you and you have a guide to follow. There is a reason why this book was needed,” he said addressing the students.

– With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd