PM Modi congratulates CBSE Class 12 students for passing with flying colours amid unprecedented Covid situation

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the class 12 results today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated class 12 students on successfully passing the CBSE examinations. Addressing them as young friends, he also wished them a bright, happy and healthy future.

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2021

“The Batch which appeared for the Class 12 Boards this year did so under unprecedented circumstances. The education world witnessed many changes through the year gone by. Yet, they adapted to the new normal and gave their best. Proud of them,” Modi said in another tweet.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to Twitter to congratulate students, praise teachers and parents for their hard work. “Congratulate my young friends who have cleared the CBSE class XII exams. Happy to learn that CBSE has achieved a record-high pass percentage. Compliment teachers and parents for their hard work. My best wishes to all the students for their bright future,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

This year, 99.37 pass percentage has been recorded which is nearly 10 per cent higher than the previous year’s 88.8 per cent. In 2019, it was 83.4 per cent. As many as 65,184 students have not received their results today as their results are still being processed. CBSE will announce their result on August 5.