PM Modi attends surprise session with CBSE students, discusses concerns related to Class 12 exam cancellation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday surprised students from CBSE-affiliated schools by joining a live interaction organised by the Ministry of Education. He also interacted with student’s parents and addressed issues related to the cancellation of class 12 board exams 2021.

Modi asked students about their hobbies and how are they taking care of their health. Joining the online interaction organised by the Education Ministry, the prime minister inquired about students health and asked how they are feeling following the cancellation of the board exams due to the pandemic.

Modi asked the students what are their plans post exam cancellation — whether they will watch IPL, Champion’s League, or the Olympics. He also advised the students that health is wealth and asked them what do they do to remain physically fit.

Several students shared their experiences with the prime minister about how relieved they are post the announcement.

The anxious wait of the CBSE, ICSE class 12 students came to an end as the union government announced the cancellation of the CBSE and CISCE class 12 exams on June 1. PM Modi had conducted an important meeting on Tuesday before the final decision to cancel class 12 board exams was announced.

Following the Centre’s decision, more states called off their board exams, a few others said they will take a call soon Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have cancelled the class 12 board exams. Others including Karnataka, Assam and Odisha are yet to announce the final decision.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to devise the objective criteria to evaluate class 12 students within the next two weeks.

The SC on Thursday said it was happy to note that the government has cancelled the class 12 board exams, and directed the CBSE and CICSE to place on record well-defined objective criteria for assessment of students in two weeks. A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari asked Attorney General KK Venugopal and advocate J K Das, appearing for the CISCE, to place on record the parameters within two weeks.