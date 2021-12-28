PM Modi to confer digital degrees to fresh graduates at IIT-Kanpur’s 54th convocation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on Tuesday. He will also confer ‘unforgeable’ digital degrees to fresh graduates of the institute.

IIT-Kanpur will hold the ceremony in hybrid mode where only a few people are allowed to attend the ceremony in person and the rest will attend remotely through virtual mode. The decision was taken with adherence to the Covid-19 protocol.

A bio-bubble has been created at the IIT-Kanpur campus ​​that will provide a bio-secure environment to the event attendees. Apart from the prime minister, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the ceremony.

Modi had earlier invited suggestions from the general public for his address at the institute. PM Modi will include some of the suggestions received from fellow nationals in his address to the passing batch.