Research on innovations adopted during pandemic: Modi to B-schools

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged IIMs and other B-schools in India to research the effort taken during the COVID-19 period and document the transformation and innovations adopted for capacity building during the time. “This can be a lesson for upcoming managers,” said Modi while virtually laying the foundation stone of the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur.

“The world has transformed from a global village to a global workplace. Our efforts are not only to work along with the changing time but to work ahead of it. The change in the nature of work is also demanding a change in management skills. We need collaborative, cooperative, and transformative management,” said Modi adding that technological management is as important as people management.

For a country like India, management is not just managing big corporations but managing the lives of people, he said. “The more we understand our nation, we would come up with better solutions.”

“The scope of start-ups is increasing and students need to be prepared for these new opportunities and link their careers to aspirants of India. The responsibility of building the brand India is with all of us, especially with the youth of India,” Modi said.

With the foundation of IIM-Sambalpur, a foundation stone has been set-up to boost the aspirations of the youth of Odisha, said PM.

“The start-ups of today are multinationals of tomorrow. These start-ups need managers,” said Modi. He said that India aims to make its start-up ecosystem inclusive. He claimed that most of the start-ups are emerging from tier-2 and 3 cities.

Till 2014, we only had 13 IIMs and now there are 20 IIMs across the nation, said Modi adding that this talent pool can expand the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, along with Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Union Minister of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan were also been present on the occasion.

“Management institutes are the interlink that can take any country to reach new heights through their innovative methods,” said Pokhriyal. He said that students should move ahead with the motto of “nation first, the character must”.