NEP shows a way to empower every student, says PM Modi | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, while addressing the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference for National Education Policy 2020, through video conferencing, said that the new National Education Policy will give a new direction to the social and the economic life of the 21st century India.

“The nation has taken another step after deciding on the National Education Policy. Today, the country is discussing in detail and thinking about its implementation. The policy will give a new direction to social and economic life of 21st century India,” he said.

The conference was joined by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal NIshank and Governors of several states including Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh.

Here are the top quotes by PM Modi:

“Education policy key to fulfil nation’s aspirations but govt’s intervention, influence should be minimal in this.”

“Work on National Education Policy had started over 4-5 years ago. Millions of people – both rural, urban and people associated to the education sector had given their suggestions for the NEP. Over 2 lakh people had sent in their suggestions.”

“This policy would prepare the nation’s youth on knowledge and skills equally. The new education policy focuses on learning, instead of study. It moves ahead of curriculum and focuses on critical thinking.”

“The new education policy focuses on foundational learning and languages. It also focuses on learning outcomes and teacher training. Reforms in the new NEP have been made keeping in mind access and assessment. The new NEP shows a way to empower every student.”

“The pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests. Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and they realised it much later. Such problems have been done away with in the NEP.”

“With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life. Our youth’s participation in the global job market and employ-ability in India will increase with practical learning.”

“Under the NEP, we’ve opened the pathway to open campuses of best international institutes in India for our students. When top campuses will open in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for quality education.”

“This education policy is not solely of the government. It is of the country. Just as foreign policy is the policy of the country, defense policy is the policy of the country. Similarly, this education policy is also the policy of the country.”

“Comprehensive provisions have been made in the National Education Policy keeping in mind the future. As technology is expanding to villages, access to information and education is also increasing. It is our responsibility to promote technical solutions more in every college.”

“New education policy paves way for opening campus of best international institutions in India so that youth from common family can also join them.”

“New national education policy focuses on learning instead of studying, goes beyond curriculum to focus on critical thinking.”

“The more teachers, parents, students are associated with education policy, the more relevant and broadbased it will be.”

