PM Modi to address post-budget webinar on education, skills, university townships on Mar 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-budget webinar on March 9 on “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” Fulfilling Aspirations of People: Education, Skills and University Townships” to deliberate on key initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, according to officials.

The government has allocated Rs 1.39 lakh crore to the education ministry, marking an 8.27 per cent increase over the previous financial year. The allocation accounts for around 2.6 per cent of the total estimated expenditure of Rs 53.5 lakh crore for 2026-27.

Presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the education and skilling sector, including the development of five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres, establishment of veterinary and para-veterinary colleges, the setting up of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) Content Creator Labs, and the creation of a National Institute of Hospitality.