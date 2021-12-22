PM Modi to address IIT-Kanpur’s convocation ceremony on Dec 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on December 28. In a tweet, Modi asked people to share their suggestions for his address.

PM Modi will include some of the suggestions received from fellow nationals in his address to the passing batch of IIT Kanpur on the convocation day – December 28. Interested people can share their suggestions at the forum on the website narendramodi.in. The last date to send suggestions is December 27.

I look forward to being at @IITKanpur on the 28th of this month to address the convocation ceremony. This is a vibrant institution, which has made pioneering contributions towards science and innovation. I invite everyone to share suggestions. https://t.co/obpVCb0NGb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 22, 2021

