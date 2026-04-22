PM Internship Scheme 2026: Rs 5,000 monthly stipend; FAQs on eligibility, duration

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), introduced by the Government of India under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provides an opportunity for young candidates to gain industry exposure. Announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, the scheme aims to connect education with employability by offering structured internships in top companies across sectors.
According to the official PMIS portal, the internship is designed for youth who are not currently engaged in full-time education or employment, allowing them to gain practical, hands-on experience in real-world work environments.
Question: Who can apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2026?
Answer: As per official guidelines, applicants must be Indian citizens and should have completed at least Class 10, Class 12, ITI, diploma, or graduation. The scheme targets young individuals within a specified age bracket (as defined in each phase).
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Candidates enrolled in full-time academic courses or holding full-time jobs are not eligible. However, those pursuing online or distance learning programmes can apply.
Question: What is the duration of the internship?
Answer: The internship is offered for a period of up to 12 months. At least 50% of the duration must be spent in an actual workplace, ensuring real industry exposure rather than just classroom training.
Question: What are the sectors in which I can do the internship?
Answer: Internships are available across sectors such as manufacturing, finance, hospitality, and energy, with participation from leading companies.
Question: What is the stipend, and what are the benefits?
Answer: Selected candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, as per government guidelines. Of this, Rs 4,500 is provided by the Government of India through Direct Benefit Transfer, and Rs 500 is contributed by the participating company
Additionally, interns are given a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 at the time of joining.
The scheme also includes insurance coverage under government-backed programmes, offering financial protection during the internship period.
Question: How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme?
Answer: Applications are accepted online through the official PMIS portal. Candidates need to register, complete their profiles, and submit educational details.
The selection process uses a technology-based matching system to connect applicants with relevant internship opportunities. Candidates can apply for multiple roles, improving their chances of selection.
Question: What is the aim of this scheme?
Answer: The PM Internship Scheme is part of the government’s larger push to boost youth employability. By combining financial support with real-world experience, the initiative aims to prepare candidates for the job market and create a skilled workforce. The government plans to roll out large-scale internship opportunities over the coming years, making PMIS one of the most ambitious employability programmes in the country.