PM Internship Scheme 2026: Rs 5,000 monthly stipend; FAQs on eligibility, duration

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), introduced by the Government of India under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, provides an opportunity for young candidates to gain industry exposure. Announced in the Union Budget 2024-25, the scheme aims to connect education with employability by offering structured internships in top companies across sectors.

According to the official PMIS portal, the internship is designed for youth who are not currently engaged in full-time education or employment, allowing them to gain practical, hands-on experience in real-world work environments.

Question: Who can apply for the PM Internship Scheme 2026?

Answer: As per official guidelines, applicants must be Indian citizens and should have completed at least Class 10, Class 12, ITI, diploma, or graduation. The scheme targets young individuals within a specified age bracket (as defined in each phase).