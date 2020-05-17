PM e-Vidya programme to online courses, top announcements on education by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference announcing the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages. Representational image/ PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a press conference announcing the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages. Representational image/ PTI

Announcing the fifth and last tranche of the Rs 20-lakh crore Covid-19 packages, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today informed that the government has taken various steps to boost online education during lockdown. The government will launch PM e-Vidya programme immediately for multi-mode access to digital/ online education. Under the PM e-Vidya programme, there will be 12 DTH channels introduced, with one each dedicated to classes 1 to 12, stated the Finance Minister.

The top 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30, Finance Minister said. The varsities include IITs, IIMs, institutes of eminence and national institutes.

“The government has launched Swayam Prabha DTH channels to support and reach those who do not have access to the internet, now 12 more channels will be added,” said Finance Minister, as reported by ANI.

The Swayam Prabha is HRD ministry’s free-to-air education channels, which is a group of 32 DTH channels that provide educational content. The channels teach on topics like arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, medicine, and agriculture.

All of the 32 Swayam Prabha channels offer users around six hours of pre-recorded content on four different subjects daily. It also allows students to clear their doubts by calling on a dedicated helpline.

On Saturday, Sitharaman unveiled the fourth set of the economic package for eight sectors — coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation, power distribution, social infrastructure, space and atomic energy. An easing of limits on foreign direct investment in defence manufacturing, privatisation of six more airports, opening up of more airspace and allowing private sector in commercial coal mining were among key announcements made by her.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd