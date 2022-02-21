PM addresses webinar on education budget 2022, says digital connectivity kept country’s education system going during pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a webinar on Union Budget 2022 of the education and skill sectors. The webinar was part of the new practice of discussion and dialogue with the stakeholders before and after the budget. Modi said “Empowering our youth who are future nation builder, is empowering India’s future”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi elaborated on five aspects: universalization of quality education; skill development; inclusion of India’s ancient experience and knowledge of urban planning and designing into education; internationalisation and focus on animation, visual effects and gaming

“This budget will help a great deal in realizing the National Education Policy,” he said.

PM Modi mentioned that it was digital connectivity that kept the country’s education system going during the pandemic. He noted the decreasing digital divide in India. “Innovation is ensuring inclusion in our country. Now going even further, the country is moving towards integration”, he said. He stressed that measures like e-Vidya, One Class One Channel, digital labs, digital universities are creating an educational infrastructure that will go a long way in helping the youth of the country.

He called upon the education ministry, UGC and AICTE and all the stakeholders of the digital university to work with speed on the project.

The Prime Minister said, “Dynamic skilling is critical from the point of view of global talent demand for Aatmnirbhar Bharat.” He highlighted the need to prepare the ‘demographic dividend’ of the country as per the demands of the changing job roles.