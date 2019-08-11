Plea in SC to extend last date of admissions of J&K students

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea by the state of Jammu and Kashmir, seeking the extension by one month of the last date for admission of 2,401 students selected under the Prime Ministers Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) for admission to undergraduate courses in colleges across the country in view of the prevailing situation.

The state’s Standing Counsel Shoeb Alam mentioned the plea by the J&K Higher Education Department before a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, who agreed to hear it on August 13.

Under the scheme, 5,869 scholarships have been offered to students from J&K for 2019-20.

The plea said counseling for the seats for the current academic year was completed by AICTE, the nodal agency under the scheme, on July 30, 2019. While 3,672 students had already joined allotted institutions, 2,401 students are yet to join their allotted institutions.

The last date for their admissions is August 15.