Plea challenges UGC-NET June 2026 re-test, HC seeks NTA response

The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the National Testing Agency and the Centre on a plea challenging the decision to re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 for the English subject. While the English and Commerce papers will be re-conducted on September 9, the Sociology paper will be held on September 10.

Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Central government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) on a plea by a candidate who appeared in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination.

The high court, on August 31, also directed authorities to take a decision regarding refund of the examination fee of the concerned examination. It listed the matter for further hearing on October 6.