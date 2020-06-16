Pitch to continue online classes for IIT next semester

The panel of directors has also suggested that the first-year students of the Masters and PHD programmes should be inducted formally on campus in December-January. (File Photo) The panel of directors has also suggested that the first-year students of the Masters and PHD programmes should be inducted formally on campus in December-January. (File Photo)

A sub-committee of the IIT Council has suggested that the “continuing” undergraduate students or those already enrolled should continue their classes in the online mode in the coming autumn semester. Their laboratory experiments can be completed whenever it is safe for them to come back.

The panel of directors has also suggested that the first-year students of the Masters and PHD programmes should be inducted formally on campus in December-January. For first-year Masters students, the panel has proposed the IITs complete their programme in three semesters instead of four. “Whenever it is safe for students to return, the IITs should bring back the PhD students first,” said a committee member.

