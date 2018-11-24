In pipeline: A new way to learn for Delhi teachers

The Directorate of Education is working on a project to upload videos of teachers, who have devised the best methodologies, as reference material for other teachers. This is in a bid to disseminate the best teaching practices with regard to specific topics in the syllabus.

A committee of ten mentor teachers has been constituted to identify topics and teachers to feature in these videos.

The project will initially cover syllabus and teachers from Classes VI to XII, officals said. A regional director has been appointed as the nodal officer for the project.

“The project is under the Science and TV branch. The aim is to identify the best teaching methodolgies currently being employed by teachers and making these available as a resource. Once the teachers are identified, the videos will be shot and uploaded on YouTube. While the videos can be used by students, it is primarily for the reference of other teachers,” said Director of Education Sanjay Goel.

Goel said the videos will start getting uploaded by the end of December or beginning of January.

He added that the committee constituted for the purpose will decide whether the videos will focus on particular chapters or concepts.

“Currently this is not being envisioned as a chapter-by-chapter exercise. How it will be taken forward depends on the response to the initial phase and the resources we have,” said Goel.

The mentor teacher programme had been initiated by the Delhi government in 2016 by selecting 200 government school teachers to train other teachers in teaching methodologies and pedagogy. The current project in the pipeline carries forward the core mission of that programme.