PIB warns students on fake notice in circulation regarding offline exams in all universities

PIB Factcheck on Sunday took to Twitter to inform students about a fake notice in circulation regarding university exams. As per the fake notice, all universities will conduct the upcoming semester exams in offline mode. However, no such notice has been released by the Univesity Grants Commission.

“A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by UGC. This public notice is fake. University Grants Commission has NOT issued any such notice,” the PIB factcheck tweet reads.

A public notice regarding offline examinations in universities is circulating on social media & claims to be issued by @ugc_india#PIBFactCheck:

➡️This public notice is #FAKE!

Any changes in the conduct of the university exams are informed by the UGC on its official website. Students are advised to regularly check the official website and do not entertain any notice which is not available on the UGC website.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, universities have been holding the semester exams in online mode. However, with situations improving in many states, the varsities are coming up with their independent decisions to conduct the university exams in offline, online or hybrid mode.