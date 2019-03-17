‘Physical Education’ compulsory for Class 1 to 8 in CBSE schools from April

The students of class 1 to 8 in all CBSE affiliated schools will now have a period on Health and Physical Education on a daily basis from this academic session. The same was made compulsory for classes 9 to 12 in all the schools under CBSE last year. The classes on Physical Education will start from the academic session April 2019.

“The board has decided to implement Health and Physical Education (HPE) programme for Classes one to eight w.e.f. session 2019-20 onwards, with the aim of holistic development of the child, leading to a well-balanced in all walks of life,” read the official notification.

The board has also advised the schools to prepare a timetable for session 2019-20. “Keeping the above in view, the schools are advised that while preparing time table for session 2019-20, one period every day may be reserved for Health and Physical Education (HPE) for classes 1 to 8 for session 2019-20 onwards,” mentioned the official notification.

“The revised and updated transactional strategies, detailed guidelines and methodology for administering HPE (Health and Physical Education) to students will be available on CBSE website shortly,” the circular reads

The courses will carry 100 marks and the board will conduct practical exams to assess students.