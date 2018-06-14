PhD must for assistant professor posts in universities by 2021: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo) Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo)

A PHD degree will be mandatory for teachers seeking promotion or direct recruitment to assistant professor’s post in universities from 2021, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced Wednesday.

For direct recruitment in colleges, a masters degree with NET or PhD would remain the minimum eligibility criterion. For the first time, promotion in colleges will be up to the level of professor.

These changes will come into effect as soon as the government notifies the amended UGC regulation on minimum qualifications for appointment of teachers and maintenance of standards in higher education.

The government has now permitted recruitment of assistant professors from aspirants who have a PhD degree from a university that figures among the top 500 in international rankings.

The UGC has scrapped the Academic Performance Index as a tool to measure the performance of college teachers and that replaced with simplified teacher evaluation grading system. the college teachers no longer have to mandatorily do research. they will be expected to devote two hours mentoring students for community development ad extra-curricular activities.

“it is no longer mandatory for college teachers to publish papers in journals to get promoted. They can concentrate on teaching and provide better education to undergraduate students,” Javadekar said.

