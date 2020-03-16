PhD admissions open at IIT-Roorkee

IIT Roorkee campus IIT Roorkee campus

IIT Roorkee PhD admissions: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has invited applications for admission to Degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) courses. The application process began on March 13 and will conclude on April 3 by 5 pm. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website iitr.ac.in within the given deadline.

The applicant should have at least 60 per cent marks in their master’s degree. For reserved category, the cut-off is 55 per cent. Shortlisted applications will be called for interview. In some cases the process can also include written test and other rounds, as per the official brochure.

IIT Roorkee PhD admissions: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, iitr.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘PhD admissions’ under ‘admissions’

Step 3: Click on apply online link

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

IIT Roorkee PhD admissions: Fee

The aspirant will have to pay a fee of Rs 200. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 100.

Meanwhile, for candidates who are not NET or JRF certified, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application process for UGC NET and CSIR NET. Those who clear the exam will not only be eligible for job of a professor but also those who cut through the cut-off for JRF or junior research fellowship will be able to apply as research fellow across educational institutes in India.

