PhD admission process begins at Pune University

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has started the PhD admission process for the academic year 2022-23 under which the details of vacancies from the approved research guides is being collected from all the academic departments and research centers affiliated to the university.

The university has issued a circular in this regard on July 30. All the procedures and rules for this are given in the circular. The admission process will be conducted for the vacant seats under the recognized guides affiliated to the research centre.

A deadline of August 20 has been set before the research guides for filling up the information on the university websites relevant section – bcud.unipune.ac.in/root/login.aspx.

After the research guides fill the information, the approved affiliated research centers have until August 24th to do the same.

Advertisements for applicants to apply for the PhD seats will be issued at a later date depending on the faculty and guidewise availability of seats.