PGIMER result 2019 today: Check steps to download, counselling schedule

PGIMER result 2019: The result for the entrance exam for admission to postgraduate courses – MD/MS at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh will be declared on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The result will be visible at the official website, pgimer.edu.in.

The entrance exam was conducted on May 26, 2019. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 12 which was postponed to be conducted on May 26 on the pretext of Lok Sabha elections.

PGIMER result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The link is yet to be activated and is expected to go live from today evening. The result was earlier to be declared on May 27 – the day after the exam but was postponed to be declared at 11 am on May 28 but the same has not been uploaded till yet.

Once the result is declared, counselling sessions will begin. The first counselling will be held on May 14, 2019, second and third on 12 July and 26 July, 2019. Based on the counselling sessions, students will be allotted seats in different courses.