PGIMER recruitment: Apply for 159 posts across Punjab medical colleges, salary up to Rs 67,700

PGIMER recruitment: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications for various posts at its official website, pgimer.edu.in. The application process will start from April 4 and conclude on April 26. Interested and eligible can apply at the official website, pgimer.edu.in.

A total of 159 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for a computer-based test followed by interview and document verification. The CBT is scheduled to be held on May 29 across four cities — Chandigarh, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The test will be for 75 marks and interview for 25 marks.

PGIMER Recruitment: Vacancy details

PGIMER Chandiagrh

Senior residents – 102

Senior medical officers – 4

Demonstrators in specialties – 12

AIIMS Bhatinda

Senior resident – 14

Demonstrator – 7

AIIMS Bilaspur

Senior residents – 13

Demonstrators – 7

While the recruited candidates will be hired at different institutes, the recruitment process will be carried out by PGIMER Chandigarh. Selected candidates will be hired for up to three years.

PGIMER Recruitment: Fee

An application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable, for reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 800.

PGIMER Recruitment: Salary

Senior resident, senior demonstrator and senior medical officer will be paid Rs 67,700. For the post of junior demonstrator the pay will be Rs 35,400. For senior demonstrator (non-medical), the pay will be Rs 56,100 per month.

