PGIMER MD/MS entrance results 2019 declared, check at pgimer.edu.in

PGIMER MD/MS entrance results 2019: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER)has released the results for entrance examination for admission to MD/MS courses. Sarthak Wadhera secured the top position with 99.99 per centile.

All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website pgimer.edu.in. Over thousand students have participated in the entrance examination that was held on November 25. The admission process to all courses will be closed on December 31, 2018.

PGI will hold the first counseling for the qualifying students based on the percentile they have scored in the exam. There are about 200 seats of MD/MS in the institute in various specialties.

PGI authorities have advised the successful candidates of the examination to bring along their admit cards and that they will be allowed to appear for the counselling only after a finger prints expert verifies them. The candidates are also advised to report one hour before for counselling at 11 am, and those failing to do so may be termed as absent.