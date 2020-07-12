PGIMER MD/MS counselling, MSc entrance exam results 2020 declared: How to check

PGIMER MD/MS counselling, MSc entrance exam results 2020: Check result at pgimer.edu.in. Representational image/ file PGIMER MD/MS counselling, MSc entrance exam results 2020: Check result at pgimer.edu.in. Representational image/ file

PGIMER MD/MS counselling, MSc entrance exam results 2020: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released the results for the second round counselling for the Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) July session, along with the MSc and MSc MLT entrance examinations. The examinations were conducted on June 22. The students can check the results through the website- pgimer.edu.in.

The candidates may download their allotment letter after accepting the seat and payment of requisite fee at online counselling portal. They must bring allotment or appointment letter and fee receipt at the time of joining.

PGIMER MD/ MS/ MSc/ MSc MLT entrance results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘PGIMER 2020 counselling MD/ MS round two result’/ ‘Result for MSC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination result link’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: A PDF with PGIMER MD/MS round two-seat allotment/ Result for M.SC and M.SC.MLT courses Entrance Examination result will be opened

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“All the selected candidates are directed to report for joining along with relevant original degree/certificates as mentioned in the appointment/ allotment letter along with a set of photocopies at Bhargava auditorium, PGIMER, Chandigarh from July 15 to 18, 2020 between 10 am to 3 pm,” the official notification mentioned.

The students will be allotted seats in different courses based on the counselling sessions.

