PGIMER Chandigarh admissions 2019 open for BSc nursing courses: Check how to apply

PGIMER Chandigarh admissions 2019: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited applications from eligible candidates for the admission to its undergraduate courses – BSc Nursing (four-year) and BSc Nursing (post-basic). The application process is on. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, pgimeradmissions.net.in or pgimer.edu.in. The last date to apply is July 10, 2019.

A total of 155 seats are available across the two courses. To be eligible for admissions, candidates will have to appear for entrance exam scheduled to be conducted on August 11, 2019 (Sunday). The selected candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling session to be held on August 19 at 11 am. (Friday). The result is scheduled to be declared on August 13.

PGIMER Chandigarh admissions 2019: Seats available

PGIMER Chandigarh admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgieradmissions.net.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online application for BSc nursing’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new candidate registration’

Step 4: Fill details, register

Step 5: Verify details, get registeration number

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

PGIMER Chandigarh admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. For the candidates belonging to SC/ST category, the fee is Rs 800. Those belonging to PwBD category are exempted from paying any fee.