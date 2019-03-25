PGIMER admissions 2019: Entrance exam postponed due to Lok Sabha Elections

PGIMER admission exam 2019: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has postponed the entrance examination for the MD/MS entrance exam due to the General Elections 2019. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 12 which now will be conducted on May 26, 2019 at 10 am.

The result for the PGIMER 2019 exam is scheduled to be declared on the next day, May 27 at 11 am. After the result, counselling sessions will begin. First counselling will be held on May 14, 2019, second and third on 12 July and 26 July, 2019.

Meanwhile, the application process for the entrance exam is still open and will conclude on April 18, 2019. The session is expected to begin in July 2019.

PGIMER admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, pgi.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘MD/MS online application form – July 2019’ under ‘information for candidates’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here for notice’

Step 4: Click on ‘online application for MD/MS’

Step 5: Click on ‘apply’ under ‘new candidate registration’

Step 6: Fill details, generate registration id

Step 7: Log-in using the registration number

Step 8: Fill form, upload images

Step 9: Make payment

PGIMER admissions 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 as application fee, those belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 800 and PWD candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

PGIMER admissions 2019: Exam pattern

Candidates will be considered for selection to MD/MS courses based on a paper-pen based exam consisting of 250 multiple choice question (MCQs) with five alternatives each and single/multiple correct responses. Negative marks will be given for incorrect responses marked. The duration of this competitive entrance examination, to be conducted at various centres at Chandigarh for three-hours’ duration.

PGIMER admissions 2019: Cut-off

Candidates will have to score at least 55 percentile, for reserved category candidates and foreign nationals the same is 50 percentile; except for Bhutanese nationals whose cut-off is 45 percentile.