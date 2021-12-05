PGIMER 2022 result to be declared tomorrow; check course-wise selection criteria

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh is likely to announce PGIMER 2022 result exam result on December 6, 2021. The exam was conducted online on November 26, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the result at pgimer.edu.in.

The PGIMER results for MSc / MSc MLT, OHS, Fellowships / Postdoctoral Fellowships, and PhD. courses will be available through the candidate’s login at the PGI website. Results will not be informed individually on the telephone and the candidates are advised not to reach out to the Academic Section for the same. The result can be checked by following the below procedure.

Step 1: Visit the official website – pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the ‘Information for Candidates’ section at the homepage of the website.

Step 3: When the results are announced, there will be a link to download the PGIMER result of various courses.

Step 4: After clicking the respective link, you will be redirected to the candidate’s login page for the respective course.

Step 5: Enter your login credentials; user id and password.

Step 6: Next, enter the captcha and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 7: You will be redirected to the result page.

The merit list for different programs is prepared differently. The selection criteria for different programmes in PGIMER are given below.

MSc/MSc MLT

A combined merit list will be prepared according to the percentage obtained by all the candidates who appeared in the PGIMER 2022 test. The candidates who score the minimum cut-off percentage will qualify for counselling/admission.

House Job (OHS)

The merit list will be prepared on the basis of the percentile score obtained by all the candidates who appeared for the exam. The candidates who secure the minimum cut-off percentile will qualify for counselling/admission.

Fellowship/Post-doctoral Fellowship

A merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured by the candidates in this theory exam. Separate merit lists will be prepared for each subject and category of candidates.

PhD Programme

Candidates who score the minimum cut-off marks in the aptitude test and the speciality-specific theory test (combined) will qualify for counselling/admission.

In order to qualify for admission/counselling, General and Sponsored/Deputed category candidates who appeared for the MSc programme will have to secure a minimum of 50 per cent whereas, OBC, SC/ST & PwBD candidates should get 45 per cent. For MSc MLT courses, the minimum percentage is 50 per cent.

The candidates who appeared for House Job (OHS) programme have to secure a minimum of 55th percentile if they belong to the General category and 50th percentile if they belong to OBC, PwBD, SC / ST category.

The candidates who appeared for the PhD Programme will have to secure a minimum of 40 marks if they belong to the General / OBC / Sponsored / FN category and 36 marks if they belong to the SC/ST category.

Seat allocation for various programmes will be done based on the candidate’s performance in the entrance test. But, for Fellowships / Post Doctoral Fellowships, the final seat allocation will be done on the basis of the personal interview conducted by the Selection Committee selected by the institute.

The candidates 3 times the number of available seats will be called at the time of counselling. The selection for the programme will be finalised only after the counselling. In case, any candidate is absent at the time of counselling, he/she will not be considered for admission.

PGIMER 2022 is an entrance examination that is conducted by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh for admissions into MSc / MSc MLT, House Job (Dentistry), Fellowships & Post Doctoral Fellowships, and PhD programmes. It is a computer-based test. It comprises multiple-choice questions. All those candidates who get shortlisted for admission into the particular course will have to undergo a medical examination. A medical board constituted by the institute conducts this medical exam.