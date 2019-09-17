PGI MD/MS entrance exam cheating: Court issues non bailable warrant against one accused, another files bail plea

The Chandigarh District Court issued a non-bailable warrant against a woman accused of being involved in a case of cheating using hi-tech devices and leaking question paper of the MD/MS entrance examination held at Chandigarh in 2012.

The court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ravish Kaushik issued the non-bailable warrant against accused Tirunagiri Shanthi for September 30.

Meanwhile, another accused P Lalitha appeared in the court of the JMIC and filed a regular bail application, after she was granted anticipatory bail by the CBI ADJ court.

She submitted that she was falsely implicated. She said that she was among 14 girls, who were arranged by the accused Dr P Gurivi Reddy for the examination at PGI in 2014, but she was one of the four girls, who never came to Chandigarh to appear for the exam.

The court scheduled the matter for hearing the reply of the CBI on September 30.

The accused women have been booked under the sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]) of the Indian Penal Code by the CBI in 2012.

According to the prosecution, there are 32 accused in the case, including the kingpin Dr P Guirivi Reddy, against whom the trial proceedings are being conducted at the CBI trial court.

According to the chargesheet filed in 2014, a case was registered against 32 accused in the matter by the CBI, for allegedly being involved in cheating and leaking of the question paper using hi-tech devices during the MD/MS examination, held in November 2012, at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. The exam was held on November 10, 2012.