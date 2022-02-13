PGDBA 2022: Check paper pattern, syllabus, books to prepare

The PGDBA 2022 exam will be conducted on March 27, 2022. The exam is conducted for admission into the two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) course jointly offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta, Indian Statistical Institute, and IIT Kharagpur.

The PGDBA 2022 application form is available right now. As per the official information released by the institute, it will be a computer-based test. The exam is divided into four sections, namely: Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Data Visualization, Verbal Ability, and Logical Reasoning. In total, there will be 50 multiple-choice questions in the test.

A total of 3 hours will be given to the students to attempt the exam. The PGDBA 2022 exam pattern includes negative marking. 03 marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 01 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The test is of a total of 150 marks.

In the exam, all the questions are asked from the PGDBA 2022 syllabus. In Verbal Ability, the questions will be asked from Reading & Comprehension, Grammar / Correction of Sentences. Logical Reasoning will have questions from Logical Connectives, Statements and Conclusions, Matching and Sequences. The Data Interpretation and Data Visualization section will have data-driven questions in the form of pie charts, graphs, trends. The Quantitative Aptitude section will comprise questions from Sets, Algebra, Calculus, Maxima & Minima, Coordinate Geometry, Euclidean Geometry.

After the conduct of the computer-based exam, the candidates will be shortlisted for personal interviews. The final admission shall be made on the basis of the performance in the entrance test, personal interview, work experience, and academic background.

In order to prepare for PGDBA 2022 entrance exam, the candidates can follow the preparation tips given below:

Make a timetable: It is advised to make a timetable for just 15-20 days. Follow this and then change the timetable and make a schedule for the next 15-20 days. It is also suggested to take a printout of this timetable and tick the topics whenever those are done.

Be consistent: Being consistent while preparing for the exam will help you to crack PGDBA 2022 entrance exam. So, be regular with your preparation. Do not skip a day starting from this day until exam day.

Check the syllabus and exam pattern properly: The first step is to go through the syllabus of the exam and schedule the study time such that all the topics get covered. One must also carefully go through the analysis of previous years’ question papers to identify the topics which have the most frequently occurring questions.

Pick good study material for the preparation of the verbal ability section: The only way to improve one’s performance in the Verbal Ability section, apart from practising from various books is to read whatever material one finds interesting and can get their hands upon. One needs to read, read and read as much as one can. Inculcating the habit of reading at least two good newspapers daily will prove to be very helpful in boosting the vocabulary of the aspirant.

Take mock tests: It is very important to solve the mock tests in order to analyze which are your strong areas and weak areas. After solving the mock tests, focus on eliminating the mistakes.

Solve previous year question papers: The candidates can benefit a lot after solving the previous year question papers. So, find the last 5 previous year question papers and solve them. By doing this, you will be able to know what type of questions are in the exam. Practising from the previous years’ question papers gives the aspirant an idea of the real exam and helps them in gauging their current level of preparedness.

The most popular books for the Quantitative Ability section are Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by Abhijit Guha and Quantitative Aptitude by S.Chand. Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency by Arihant Experts can be used for the Data Interpretation and Visualisation section.

Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis and High School English Grammar & Composition by Wren & Martin are the favourite choices of aspirants for the Verbal Ability section while Logical and Analytical Reasoning by A K Gupta and A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning by RS Agarwal can be referred to for the Logical Reasoning section.