Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

PG medical seats almost doubled, govt trying to ensure students don’t have to go abroad: Minister

Modi government is trying to ensure that the country's need for doctors is fulfilled and children aspiring for medical education do not have to go abroad.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh Mandviya on medical education in India, Medical education, govt's efforts for medical education in india, decline in girls' dropout rate, toilets in schools, govt's efforts to bring down dropout ratesPostgraduate medical seats have increased from 31,000 to 63,000, recording (Express Photo by Vishal Shrivastav/ Representative Image)

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said that PG medical seats have almost doubled since 2014. And, the government is trying to ensure that children aspiring for medical education do not have to go abroad.

The minister credited the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for this surge in the education sector.

Interacting with the reporters outside Parliament, Mandaviya said the Modi government is trying to ensure that the country’s need for doctors is fulfilled and children aspiring for medical education do not have to go abroad.

Also Read |NEET: Why lesser-known countries are now attracting MBBS aspirants

“The number of MBBS seats has recorded an increase of 87 per cent. Eight years ago, there were 53,000 seats, which have now grown to 96,000,” Mandaviya said.

In the same period, postgraduate medical seats have increased from 31,000 to 63,000, recording a 105 per cent increase, he said, adding that medical colleges have also increased from 387 in 2014 to 648 in 2022.

The minister said the new education policy (NEP) is being hailed across states and all sections of society.

Even during COVID-19 a lot of initiatives were taken to ensure education is not hampered.

Also Read |‘Their entire career could be left in lurch’: SC directs NMC, Centre to find solution for China, Ukraine returned students

One can read any book through the Diksha portal by scanning a Quick Response (QR) Code while students from classes 1 to 12 are also being taught through the Swayam Prabha TV channel.

The Union Minister said that the dropout rate of girls from schools also saw a decline since 2014. Toilets have played an important role in curbing the dropout rate of girls in schools, Mandaviya said.

“In 2.5 lakh schools over 4.5 lakh toilets were built as a result of which the dropout ratio has dipped from 17 per cent to 13 per cent,” he added

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 04:33:02 pm
