Periyar Univsersity November results by this week

Periyar University Results: The Periyar University had declared the results for undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in April on its official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. However, the results for exams held in November as anticipated. Generally, the results for November exams are released in January first week.

Advertising

Talking to indianexpress.com, Controller of Examinations, Periyar University, A. Muthusamy, said “The results are not delayed. We are working as per our schedule. Students can check the result on the official website by this week.”

Periyar University results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ under faculty/student link section

Step 3: A new page will open, follow it

Advertising

Step 4: Cick on the link ‘November 2018 UG/PG results Periyar University..’

Step 5: Log-in using your registration number

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Currently, the website is displaying the results for April exams and results for November exams are expected anytime soon.

Meanwhile, the university had launched many new courses which will enrol students for coming academic session of 2019-20. From 2019 onwards the university will have new programmes including Bsc Mathematics (actuarial science), B.Com (financial marketing analytics), B.Com (security marketing practices), and M.Sc computer science (data analytics).