Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019 at 3 pm

Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019 will be available at the website after 3 pm Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019 will be available at the website after 3 pm

Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019: The results of Periyar University undergraduate and postgraduate examinations will be declared on Monday, January 6, 2020. The results will be available at the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The results of the UG, PG examinations will be released today after 3 pm. “The website may go slow soon after the announcement. The students are advised to keep calm,” said a university official.

The candidates who had appeared for the examinations that were held in November can check the results by clicking on the ‘download result link’ at the official website.

Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019: Websites to check result

The results of the undergraduate, postgraduate examinations will be available at the website- periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University UG, PG November results 2019: How to check results

The candidates need to visit the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. On the home page, click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result November 2019 students log-in’ link under news section on the extreme right. A new page will open. Fill in your registration number and submit. The UG and PG exam result link will appear on the website.

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future references. A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration later.

Meanwhile, Periyar University has released the PhD common entrance test application form on the official website. On December 31, they have also issued the time table of the PRIDE exams.

