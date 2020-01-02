Periyar University UG, PG November Results 2019 date and time released

Periyar University UG Result 2019 will be released on January 6. (Representational image) Periyar University UG Result 2019 will be released on January 6. (Representational image)

Periyar University UG, PG November Result 2019 Date and Time: The Periyar University will release the results of the undergraduate and postgraduate exams on Monday, January 6, 2020. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations that were held in November can check the results through the official website- periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Declining the media reports that the results of the UG/ PG exams will be declared on Thursday, January 2, an official from the Periyar University said, “There is no possibility of declaring UG, PG results today. The results are still under progress and are expected to be declared by the next week.”

Over the past a few years, Periyar University has been releasing the result in the first week of January. However, this time due to “technical reasons”, they have not decided the result date yet.

“We are taking every step to make it error-free results. The varsity will fix the technical issues of the website on weekends (Saturday and Sunday), following which the results are likely to be declared on Monday,” the officer mentioned.

Meanwhile, the varsity controller S Kadhiravan said that the time is required to prepare the result sheets, once prepared, the results will be uploaded in the website. “We are trying to declare the results on Monday, January 6, 2019. The results will be available at the website – periyaruniversity.ac.in,” the controller said.

READ | Periyar University result in Malayalam

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result November 2019 students log-in’ link under news section on the extreme right

IN Video | What is National Education Policy and how will it change the system?

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill-in your registration number and submit

Step 5: The UG and PG exam result link will appear on the website

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future references. A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration, later.

Meanwhile, Periyar University has released the PhD common entrance test application form on the official website. On December 31, they have also issued the time table of the PRIDE exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd