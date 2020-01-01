Periyar University UG, PG November Result 2019: How to check

Periyar University exam 2019: Candidates can download result from the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in Periyar University exam 2019: Candidates can download result from the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2019: The Periyar University will be releasing the result for exams held in November this year on their official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. Like every year, the result is expected to release today. As per IE Tamil, the Periyar University will be declaring the result today. The varsity has been not announced the result time yet.

Earlier, the university had declared results for the exams held in April 2018. The November result is anticipated in the first week of January.

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result November 2019 students log-in’ link under news section on the extreme right

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Fill-in your registration number and submit

Step 4: The UG and PG exam result link will appear on the website

Candidates need to take print out of the result for future references. A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration, later.

Meanwhile, Periyar University has released the PhD common entrance test application form on the official website. On December 31, they have also issued the time table of the PRIDE exams.

