Periyar University UG, PG November exam result 2020 announced, how to check

Periyar University UG, PG November exam result 2020: The Periyar University has declared the result of the undergraduate and postgraduate examinations held in November 2020 on February 5. The students can check the results through the website- periyaruniversity.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for the examinations that were held in November can check the results by clicking on the ‘download result link’ at the official website.

Result for all postgraduate courses and for undergraduate science and arts stream exams’ results has been declared. Students who have appeared for these exams can check their results at its official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in by following these steps

Periyar University UG, PG November exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link under the ‘news’ tab on the right of the page

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials, the result will appear

A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration later.

Meanwhile, admissions for the 2020-21 session are open at the varsity. Candidates can apply for several undergraduate, postgraduate, PG diploma, diploma, certificate programmes through the website.