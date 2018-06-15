Periyar University result 2018: UG, PG exam result expected today, check at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UG, PG result 2018: The students can download the results from the official website — Periyar University UG, PG result 2018: The students can download the results from the official website — http://www.periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UG, PG result 2018: The Periyar University is expected to publish the result for UG and PG examination today. Once released, the students can access the results from the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination for both graduation and post-graduation was held in April this year. Last year, the Periyar University had announced the result on June 15. The students can also receive their results from their respective colleges.

Periyar University UG, PG result 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result section

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: The result will be displayed

Step 7: Check and save the result

Read | Top 25 Universities in India

As per the standard process, in case the students who wish to apply for re-totalling and revaluation, they can do it within 10 days from the result declaration date. In case a candidate needs assistance, they can reach to their college principals or head of departments in this matter. The Controller of Examinations of the Periyar University would soon release an official notification for re-totalling and revaluation process.

Periyar University has also published the result for the PRIDE examination held in February 2018. Students who appeared for the exam have to log in to the official website to check their marks. The PRIDE examination is conducted for admission to distance programmes at the Periyar University.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd