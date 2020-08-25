Periyar University UG, PG exam results declared: Steps to check marks

Periyar university result: Check at periyaruniversity.ac.in. (Source: Screengrab)

Periyar University results: The Periyar University, Salem has released the result for several undergraduate and postgraduate courses at its official website — periyaruniversity.ac.in. This is the result of exams conducted in April. Students can download and take a print out of their online results for future reference.

To check the result, students need to have their admit card or roll number handy and follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: Click on arts or commerce or pg course you have appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

Meanwhile, the application process is open for students enrolled in the Periyar Institute of Distance Education (PRIDE) to apply for appearing for exams. Only registered students will be allowed to appear for the exams. Candidates can apply till September 2 by 10 pm. Only students having no dues certificates can apply for exams, as per the official notice.

The Periyar University has recently ranked fourth in the category of government and government-aided universities and deemed to be universities in the recently announced the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievement (ARIIA) 2020.

