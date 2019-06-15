Periyar University result 2019: How to check UG, PG April exam result at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University UG, PG Results April 2019: The Periyar University will be releasing the result for UG and PG examination today. The students who appeared for the examination can easily check the results through the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination was conducted in April this year for both the courses. Last year, the Periyar University had announced the result on June 18. The students can also receive their results from their respective colleges.

Advertising

Students will be allowed to apply for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet within 10 days of the announcement of result, i.e. till June 25, 2019.

For students enrolled in undergraduate courses, the application fee for re-verification, re-evaluation, and issue of duplicate answer sheet is Rs. 350 and for students enrolled in postgraduate courses, the fee is Rs. 450.

Periyar University UG, PG result 2019, here’s how to check

Advertising

Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: A new window will be opened, Enter your credentials and press submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print for further use

About the Periyar University

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem on September 17, 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission and has been reaccredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015. The University is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionally called ‘Thanthai Periyar’.