Periyar University result 2018: UG, PG April exam result to be declared soon at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University result 2018: The Periyar University has also released the PRIDE exam result The Periyar University has also released the PRIDE exam result

Periyar University result 2018: The Periyar University is expected to declare the result for UG and PG examination soon. The students who appeared for the examination can easily check the results through the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The examination was conducted in April this year for both the courses. Last year, the Periyar University had announced the result on June 15. The students can also receive their results from their respective colleges.

Periyar University has already published the result of the PRIDE examination that was conducted in February 2018. Students who appeared for the exam can check their marks through the official website. The PRIDE examination is conducted for admission to distance programmes at the Periyar University.

Read | Periyar University result updates

Periyar University UG, PG result 2018, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website i.e periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result section

Step 3: A new window will be opened, Enter your credentials and press submit

Step 4: The result will be displayed, Download and take a print for further use

As per reports, the Periyar University has submitted a proposal for setting up a Centre for Manufacturing Business Incubation Infrastructure to the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI), Chennai.

Read | SBI PO call letter 2018 to release today: How to download admit cards

About the Periyar University

The Government of Tamil Nadu established the Periyar University at Salem on September 17, 1997 as per the provisions of the Periyar University Act, 1997. The University covers the area comprising the districts of Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri. The University got the 12(B) and 2f status from the University Grants Commission and has been reaccredited by NAAC with ‘A’ grade in 2015. The University is named after the Great Social Reformer E.V.Ramasamy affectionally called ‘Thanthai Periyar’.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd