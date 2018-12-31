Periyar University result 2018 date: UG, PG result updates

Periyar University result : Students of Periyar University are going to get a New Year 2019 gift from their university as the varsity is all set to declare the result for both undergraduate and postgraduate exams tomorrow – January 1, 2019 – the first day of the year. Candidates can check the result on the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The exams were conducted in April 2018. Students either check the result online from the university website by following enlisted steps below or can also receive their results from their respective colleges.

Periyar University result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link on of UG or PG course you want to check result for

Step 3: Click on the result section

Step 4: Enter your credentials and check result

Candidates need to download their result and take print out for future reference. The Tamil Nadu-based university is named after social reformer EV Ramasamy.